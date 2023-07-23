Sunday, July 23, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Villarreal Drop Chukwueze As Man Utd Sign 2 Players From Man City

by Leadership News...
18 seconds ago
in Sports
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze, will not be involved in their squad to face Hannover in a pre-season friendly.

The Super Eagles star is close to sealing a move to Serie A giants, AC Milan.

Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted on Saturday: “Samuel Chukwueze has not even been called up for the Villarreal friendly game vs Hannover.

Villarreal drop Chukwueze as Man Utd sign two players from Man CityPublished on July 22, 2023By Ifreke Inyang

Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze, will not be involved in their squad to face Hannover in a pre-season friendly.

The Super Eagles star is close to sealing a move to Serie A giants, AC Milan.

RELATED