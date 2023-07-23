Villarreal Drop Chukwueze As Man Utd Sign 2 Players From Man City

Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze, will not be involved in their squad to face Hannover in a pre-season friendly.

The Super Eagles star is close to sealing a move to Serie A giants, AC Milan.

Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted on Saturday: “Samuel Chukwueze has not even been called up for the Villarreal friendly game vs Hannover.

Villarreal drop Chukwueze as Man Utd sign two players from Man CityPublished on July 22, 2023By Ifreke Inyang

Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze, will not be involved in their squad to face Hannover in a pre-season friendly.

The Super Eagles star is close to sealing a move to Serie A giants, AC Milan.