Inspector-general of police Usman Baba has said the violent attacks in the South Eastern part of the country must be stopped at all cost.

IGP Usman, who stated this at the national women and youth sensitization summit on the forthcoming general elections at the force headquarters, Abuja, condemned the call for independence of Biafra by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and the subsequent violence melted on innocent people in the southeast by the group, noting that the police will go all out to crush anyone causing the violence.

The programme was organised by the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force.

Hoodlums Destroy Police, INEC Offices, Kill Teenager In Anambra

The IGP also stated that there are rooms for agitation if anyone or region feels marginalised but when any group begins to kill, destroy and cause violence across the country in the name of agitation, it becomes a crime and will be treated as such.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on some of the activities of the police to tackle crimes, the IGP said about 20,000 policemen have been trained and posted to their communities to assist in tackling crimes at the grassroot level.

He said this is one of the ways of ensuring community policing as these police men will be required to know the nook and cranny of their communities and help solve any criminal cases therein.

The IGP also tasked the PCRC to go about educating the masses on the need for peaceful elections in 2023, noting that the role of the PCRC can not be over emphasised.

Also speaking at the event, the chairman of the PCRC, Mogaji Olaniyan assured that the PCRC will work with the police to maintain peace in the country.