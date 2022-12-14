The Benue State Police Command has said that a viral video on social media purported to be bags of rotten Naira notes discovered in a store at the Police Barracks in the Wadata area of Makurdi, Benue State, was “misinformation.”

The Command in a statement issued in Makurdi by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, debunked the video and also promised to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

In the said video, some residents of Wadata area of the State capital city were seen pulling out bags of what looked like bad papers from a store claiming it was money discovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The statement reads, “On December 13, 2022 at about 12 noon, information was received at A Police Division Makurdi, that hidden Naira notes were recovered from Police Barracks, Wadata.

“Police detectives sent on investigation to the scene recovered wasted papers in a shop close to Wadata Police Barracks, Makurdi.”

“The owner of the shop, Mr. Isah Suleiman was invited for questioning and he tendered a licence issued to him by Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for waste management.

“He added that these wasted papers are usually gotten from CBN and processed into mosquito repellents. Investigation has been extended to CBN for confirmation.”