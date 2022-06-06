Director-general, Osinbajo Youth Organisation, Ambassador Salahudden Shuaib, has urged delegates to the APC national convention to vote for Vice Presidential Yemi Osinbajo.

At a press conference in Abuja at the weekend, Shuaib said the call represents the desire by millions of Nigerians championing a cause for a better Nigeria through the ideals and political tradition of Osinbajo.

The group also appealed to major players involved in this forth-coming important exercise to rally round Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and support him to lead the progressives’ family as its flag bearer in the coming 2023 general election.

“For the betterment of our nation, it is important that we throw our weight in support of this movement. With Osinbajo, our justice would witness a new reform, our security architecture would be refined, our business environment would witness a new face through social investment programs, our educational system would witness a major reform, our states and local government would be strengthened for effective service delivery and our health sector would be accorded a topmost priority.

“Fellow patriots, for our nation to thrive, we must allow people with requisite knowledge and experience to derive the affairs of this nation. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has passed the leadership test, and with personified exceptionality, he is among the best crop of leaders that Nigeria of today needs. Osinbajo is a fine gentleman and a refined politician. He is a brilliant gentleman and highly disciplined.

He is a typical example of what the avant-garde Nigerian politicians should be.

“As youths, our struggle is for a better Nigeria – with a redefined system and a new ethos founded around the values of integrity, justice, fairness, equity, accountability, patriotism and love for fellow countrymen,” Shuaib said.