Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Prince Chibudom Nwuche urged Rivers State electorate to repay the state governor, Nyesom Wike, for his good gestures by voting massively for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in next Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Nwuche made the call yesterday while addressing the people of Ochigba community in Ahoada-East local government area of the state.

He thanked them for their conduct and turn out during the February 25, 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections and for voting according to the directive of the state PDP and urged them to come out in their numbers with their permanent voter cards, come March 18 to vote for all PDP candidates.

The former deputy speaker said: “Voting massively for all PDP candidates is a panacea to attract more development to the community and also guarantee employment and empowerment opportunities for indigenes of the community.

“Rivers State under Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has witnessed tremendous developments in terms of infrastructure and human capacity development across all the local governments and ethnic groups, especially the Edeoha/Ikata/Ochigba road that was done by the Wike administration.

“The only way to appreciate and reciprocate the good gestures of the governor is by voting for PDP. A victory for PDP will attract more developments to the community under Siminialayi Fubara as governor.”

In his speech, the paramount ruler of the community, Chief Goodluck Oloko thanked Nwuche for the purposeful and exemplary leadership he has provided in the community especially his swift response to issues in the community that requires his attention.

Oloko particularly commended the former deputy speaker for his intervention during the 2022 flood that ravaged the area by promptly sending food and other relief materials and boats used to evacuate people from the community, emphasizing that one of the ways the community will repay Nwuche is by obeying 100% his directives which he assured will be adhered to.