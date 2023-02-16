A chieftain of Social Democratic Party SDP) Hon. Bimbo Daramola, has condemned the incidence of vote-trading in the country’s electoral process, describing it as a cancer that must be tackled and expunged from the system.

Daramola, who is the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti North Federal Constituency I in the 2023 polls, said vote-buying would continue to deprive the country of real and selfless leaders, if not tamed.

The former federal lawmaker who once represented the constituency between 2011 to 2015, also said he has no regrets quitting his former party, the All Progressive Congress, (APC), saying no party in Nigeria today could match progressivism of the SDP in all ramifications.

He also alleged that some politicians were taking advantage of poverty, and hunger in the land to compromise People’s conscience ahead of the polls.

Addressing newsmen in Ado Ekiti, on his bid to return to the National Assembly, Daramola said his experience as former member and his huge deliveries in the area of dividends of democracy are enough to win the polls for him.

The SDP candidate, who is aspiring to represent Ikole and Oye local governments at the House of Representatives again said vote buying is capable of robbing the nation of democratic growth and development.

He said he did quite a lot for his constituents while serving his first tenure, saying he facilitated construction of boreholes for some communities, constructed a hospital, distributed JAMB forms for the youths and empowered many, among several other achievements.

Daramola, who said none of his co- contenders could boast of past records and political experience, described himself as the most experienced for the job as he would be a ranking member of the House of Representatives, if elected.

He promised to use his influence and connections with highly placed personalities across the country to facilitate greater opportunities for his constituents as a member of the National Assembly.

“This is the 8th year of my leaving the National Assembly, I have the experience and all that it takes. I can only urge my people to think well and vote right in the coming elections. I urged them to vote for me because of my pedigree.

“I have done it before and my people felt my positive contribution, I can do it again, and this time it would be better,“ he said.

Darama said he had also worked as Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the House of Reps, among others.

He also noted that many serving lawmakers, governors and candidates, seeking elections to the National Assembly in the current dispensation are his friends and contemporaries, whose connection he would to further attract development to the state.

Daramola said that his track records within and outside office as a lawmaker are enough to earn him victory at the forthcoming election, especially if all candidates are given a level play ground.

He promised to provide loans for youths and farmers, to engage in ventures that would enhance their economic status and facilitate projects of importance to the state.