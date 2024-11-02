Low voter turnouts were recorded during the Saturday, November 2, 2024, local government elections in Nasarawa State.

In Lafia, polling units such as 027, Makabarta, K/Isa Ugah, 026, Plateau Lab-028 and Low Cost-029, all in Ciroma ward, electoral officers were seen in their respective locations as from 9-30 am, but only few voters turned out.

An electoral officer told our correspondence at the Low Cost Polling Unit that they were at the duty post early, but the turnout was low.

“We are hoping that more people will come out to vote, but so far, it has been low,” he said.

The situation was the same at Kofar Bukar-013, K/Gwanki-014, ST. Williams -015 and GSS Lafià-016 in Gayam ward and most of other areas visited by our correspondent on Saturday.

Some respondents attributed the apathy to the withdrawal of the main opposition political party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the race.

The PDP had earlier announced its withdrawal from the polls, citing high registration and expression of interest fees fixed by the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC).

A voter, Malam Usman Bala, told LEADERSHIP at the Low Cost polling unit that many were disenchanted with the process after the PDP’s withdrawal.

“There is simply no contest here. It is a one-party affair, so why will people waste their time coming out?” he said.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) state, Dr Aliyu Bello, has expressed confidence that his party would win the poll.

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote at Rimi Uku Polling Unit in Gayam Ward, Lafia, Dr Bello said the APC has earned the confidence of voters in the state through its development strides which he said cuts across all sectors.

He added that the people would reciprocate the gesture by voting the party overwhelmingly at the poll.

According to him, fillers from all the local government areas in the state indicated that the exercise was free, fair and devoid of violence.

He said APC has been on ground and working to improve the standard of living of the people of the state all-year round unlike other political parties which would wait until election period before reaching out to the electorates for votes.

On his part, a former governor of the state, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura said he was impressed with the conduct of the poll while describing the exercise as credible.

Al-Makura also commended the electoral body for ensuring that adequate materials and personnel were in place at the polling units and wards during the exercise.

“I have seen in different wards how the elections are conducted. My view about this election is that it is a very popular election. It is free and fair and people are conducting themselves in the most expected manner,” he said.

Also, the chairmanship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for Lafia local government area, Mr Sagir Ibrahim commended NASIEC for improvements in the electoral process.

He also praised security agencies for ensuring that adequate personnel were deployed to maintain order during the exercise.