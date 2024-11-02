The Olu of Orile Ilawo, Oba (Prof.) Alexander Olusegun MacGregor has removed 10 chiefs over their involvements in illegal sales of community lands, gross insubordination, as well as disrespect for constituted authority in ancestral Ilawo kingdom of ancient Egbaland in Ogun State.

This is just as Oba McGregor also accused the Osile of Oke Ona Egbaland, His Royal Highness, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso of aiding and abetting the sacked chiefs in land grabbing activities in Orile Ilawo in the Odeda Local Government Area of the state.

Oba MacGregor said the act was an offense which attracted a 25 years imprisonment according to the amended laws of Ogun State.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Oba McGregor, a Professor of Biopharmaceutics said the town has been battling with the actions of the palace chiefs, who have continued to be selling portions of land that are the collective patrimony of all sons and daughters of Ilawo with impunity while falsely parading themselves as representing him.

The traditional ruler listed names of the sacked chiefs to include the Oluwo of Ilawo, Chief Oluwole Dosunmu; the Balogun of Ilawo, Chief Abraham Soyoye; and Jagunna of Ilawo, Fatai Sodimu and seven others.

He stressed that the ousted chiefs have refused to authenticate and ratify their claims to the titles they bear, but continually use the name of Osile of Oke Ona Egba, Oba Tejuoso as their shield.

Oba McGregor disclosed that the trio of Oluwo Dosunmu, Balogun Soyoye and Jagunna Sodimu, who were the frontline chiefs in the land have illegally sold over 1, 600 acres of land in the community which according to him, is now pitching two other Egba royal fathers at a dagger-drawn against each other.

“I am also the prescribed authority over Ilawo and all areas traditionally associated with Ilawo, no matter where they are. Osile of Oke Ona cannot continue to be the prescribed authority for Ilawo because Ilawo has a king,” the monarch maintained.

Disclosing that legal action will soon be instituted against the Oluwo, Balogun and Jagunna of Ilawo, who have been relieved of their positions, Oba Macgregor further averred that the actions of the Ilawo chiefs negates the “Omoluabi” ethos for which Ilawo is known for, pledging not to fold his arms and allow the names of the good people of the town to be dragged into the mud.

When contacted, one of the relieved palace chiefs, Oluwo Dosunmu said he could not properly respond to our correspondent, citing mobile phone “network challenge”.

Also, a Secretary at the palace of the Osile Oke Ona, who declined to mention her name, said Oba Tejuoso was not disposed to speaking with journalists.

She said newsmen usually book appointment before being allowed to speak with the monarch because of his elderly status.