Apparently worried by its pre-election findings on the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, Yiaga Africa’s WTV has called on citizens to shun all forms of voter inducement and thuggery as they undermine the democratic process.

Addressing newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday, the director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa’s, Cynthia Mbamalu observed that thuggery and voters Inducement have continued to characterise the activities of political parties even before the election day.

Yiaga Africa has therefore warned that if this practice of vote merchandising is not curbed, it will consistently delegitimize political mandate and undermine the electoral process.

The NGO charged security agencies working on the elections to ensure that all personnel for deployment for the July 16 gubernatorial election in the state are adequately trained and made to operate with all sense of responsibility, professionalism and neutrality.

According to Cynthia Mbamalu, it was observed that the major political parties have intensified their campaigns deploying both legal and illegal antics in an attempt to win the race to the government house.

She noted that barely 10 days to the election, the political and security atmosphere has remained tensely unpredictable with the security agency describing every Local Government Area as a potential flashpoint.