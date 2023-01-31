The caliphate city of Sokoto was agog on Tuesday as thousands of members and supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thronged the Giginya Memorial Stadium to receive the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for his presidential campaign rally.

At the occasion, the PDP governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Mallam Saidu Umar (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto) in his remarks, expressed his overwhelming appreciation to the people of the State for converging in large numbers to grace the campaign rally.

“We are indeed very grateful to Almighty Allah for this day. We do not have enough words to express our gratitude to our people of Sokoto State – the seat of the Caliphate,” he said.

He said the display of unflinching solidarity and support as reflected in the mammoth crowd at the campaign rally was an apparent confirmation that the people in the State were displeased with the maladministration of the APC government in the country.

Umar, however, pointed out that the large number of people at the campaign rally also signified satisfaction of the people with the performance of the present PDP administration of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in the State.

Umar told the gathering that their support for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, if translated into votes, would be a vote for change to supplant the APC’s ‘change’ that had failed the nation.

Umar expressed hope that on the election day people will file out in large numbers to cast their votes for Atiku, and all other candidates of the party at all levels.