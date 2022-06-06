The presidency has said the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, was not involved in any accident this on Monday morning.

Spokesman of the VP, Laolu Akande, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, said Osinbajo met an accident scene on his way to the Airport Airport and stopped his convoy to help the victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “Vice President Osinbajo was on his way to Owo, Ondo state over the dastardly terrorist attack of yesterday when his convoy met an accident scene on airport road, Abuja.

“He immediately stopped his convoy and asked his ambulance to take the victims to the hospital and report to him on the state of the accident victims.

“He immediately proceeded to board his flight to Akure.”