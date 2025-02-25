Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, for an official visit to the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) headquarters.

He was received on arrival by the deputy governor of the State, Alhaji Bayo Lawal; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari; members of the management staff of IITA, and other government officials.

During his visit, the Vice President is scheduled to meet with the management and staff of the agricultural research-for-development organisation. His itinerary includes field visits to several key facilities, including the Regional Hub for Fertilizer and Soil Health/GIS, Seed System for Cassava, Yam and Banana, as well as the institute’s Aflasafe and Nodumax factories.

Since its establishment in 1967, IITA is renowned for its research programmes focusing on Biotechnology and Genetic Improvement, Natural Resource Management, Social Science and Agribusiness, Plant Production and Plant Health, and Nutrition and Food Technology.