Branching into the Afrobeats music fully after his successful Gospel music project in 2021, fast-rising music powerhouse, Adewumi Victor Moses, famously known as Vstar MA has released to the public space the much-anticipated single, ‘You Alone’, a self-produced love song.

Making love comes alive to the reality that has no ending, Vstar MA created a love sound making a girl know how special she is to a male, with his first two lines of his chorus, ‘Girl I want to make you Happy, Give you loving every time you need’. ‘You Alone’ has a love emotion vibe and you would fall in love with this hit single at your first listen.

Adewumi Victor Moses, more widely known by his stage name, Vstar MA, and former known as Vstar Kofoshi, is a multi-talented singer, songwriter and music producer.

Born on the February 3, 1999 in Ore, Ondo State, Nigeria.

Following the successful release of his first EP titled, “God Only”, a gospel project which he claimed to use to put his journey to the music world in the hand of God after the change of his former name (V-star Kofoshi), the fast-rising Afrobeats star, Vstar MA, compels your mouth to salivate and heart to melt with his new hot love sound titled ‘You Alone’ which is doing fantastically well in the music market currently.

‘You Alone’ has claimed the number 1 spot on Nigeria’s iTunes top 100 on its first day of release, leaving the likes of Adekunle Gold feat. Davido High, Rema Calm Down, behind it, and has also claimed several numbers as many more people continue to discover this great tune.

