W/Africa Rising Waves Of Coup D’états: Good Governance, Accountability As Solution

Over the last three years, West Africa has experienced a series of coup d’états, with Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso becoming the unfortunate epicenter of this trend. As military governments continue to hold power in these countries, the region faces challenges rooted in regional instability, poor governance, accountability, and a history of successful past coups. However, amidst the darkness, some West African states show us that democratic progress is indeed possible.

The origins of this wave of coups in West Africa can be traced back to various factors. The prevalence of regional instability has created fertile ground for military uprisings. Moreover, the failure of elected leaders to provide effective governance and address pressing societal issues has left disillusionment and discontent among the population. This discontent, coupled with the memory of past successful coups, has emboldened the military to seize power, leading to a detrimental cycle.

The ECOWAS Response

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has long been committed to promoting democracy and stability in the region. However, the coup in Niger serves as a blow to its efforts to consolidate democratic progress. Following coups in Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and an attempted coup in Guinea-Bissau, ECOWAS leaders vowed to no longer tolerate such disruptions to democracy.

Despite ECOWAS’s resolve, efforts to restore constitutional order in the affected countries have faced significant challenges. The military leaders in Mali and Burkina Faso have shown minimal cooperation with regional mediators, hindering progress towards democratic transitions. The situation in Niger now poses yet another test for ECOWAS leaders’ ability to persuade soldiers to relinquish power and return the country to democratic rule.