The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has called on the public to ignore viral messages suggesting that the results for specific schools have been cancelled.

Advertisement

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), WAEC’s Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina described these claims as false, and cautioned that the information did not originate from any official or authorised source.

Adesina advised candidates, parents, and school administrators to verify any information they received against falling for rumours spreading on the social media or unverified platforms.

WAEC also added that the claim that some examination centres were asked to bring candidates’ scripts to the WAEC office was false.

“Kindly ignore any message listing schools whose results were supposedly cancelled.

“WAEC will never ask any centre to bring scripts of candidates to the office; all scripts remain under strict custody throughout the marking and investigation process.

“The Council stressed that all official announcements are made only through its verified social media handles and accredited media channels.

“Do not accept any message that is not on our handles and accredited media.

“WAEC is calling on the public to stay informed through trusted sources,” she added.

The Council reiterated its dedication to transparency and proper procedures in addressing issues and urged the public to report any questionable messages or sources.

It assured candidates waiting for their results that any delays or inquiries would be managed with fairness and professionalism.