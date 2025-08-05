Popular TV host and media executive, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, has officially resigned from her roles as the host of ‘Your View’, a popular breakfast show on TVC and as Managing Director of TVC Entertainment, bringing her 12-year journey with TVC Communications to a close.

Her resignation was confirmed on Monday, August 5, in an official statement issued by the Manager of PR, Corporate Communications & Marketing for TVC Communications, Edward Akintara.

According to the statement, Afolabi-Brown’s final day at the station will be Thursday, August 29, 2025.

The TV network revealed that Morayo’s departure was motivated by her desire to pursue a long-standing personal passion project that she has nurtured over time.

“We celebrate her for the incredible impact she has made, not only on Your View, but also to millions of viewers across Nigeria and beyond,” the statement read in part.

Morayo Afolabi-Brown, who has become a household name through ‘Your View’ show, played a pivotal role in shaping the popular morning talk show and steering TVC Entertainment to greater visibility and relevance over the years.

Describing her exit as a “significant” moment for the organisation, TVC assured audiences that ‘Your View’ will continue to deliver quality content.

“Morayo will be dearly missed, however, the show remains strong and will continue to deliver the quality and relevance our audience has come to expect,” the company noted.

The network further expressed deep appreciation for her leadership, dedication, and service throughout the years.

“TVC Communications thanks Morayo for her years of service, describing her as a source of inspiration and wishing her success in her next chapter. Her legacy at TVC Communications will endure, and she will always remain a cherished member of the TVC family,” the statement concluded.