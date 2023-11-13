The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is set for a computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates in 2024.

The exam body said this was in line with global best practices.

In a statement signed and released by the Acting Head, Public Affairs of WAEC, Nigeria National Office, Moyosola Adesina, the examination body has concluded plans to migrate from paper and pencil tests to computer-based examination system.

According to the statement, the first of such computer based examination holds in February 2024 with the objective questions to be fully computer based, essay and test of practical papers to be done both computer-based and paper/pencil normal format (hybrid).

LEADERSHIP reports that the examination body has continued to innovate with different initiatives including its digital certificates, which makes candidates to receive/download e-copy of WAEC result within few months of its release and ‘WAEC Verify’, another tool for institutions, corporate bodies and researchers to cross check results and certificates of prospective applicants or candidates.

The statement read partly: “the Nigeria National Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) wishes to inform the general public, and all its stakeholders, that it has concluded plans to migrate its WASSCE for Private Candidates Examination Diets from Paper and Pencil Test to Computer Based Examination (CBE).

“The innovation will commence with WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2024 – First Series, which is slated to hold in February 2024. While the Objective Tests will be fully Computer Based, the Essay and Test of Practical papers will be hybrid, in which the examination questions will be delivered on screen and candidates required to write answers on the answer booklets given to them.

“Furthermore, the examination will be conducted in urban centres/cities and candidates with special needs have been factored into the plan. Registration for the examination will commence on Monday, December 18, 2023.

“In order to enable candidates to familiarise themselves with the new examination platform, arrangements have been concluded for a Mock Examination to be conducted in February 2024, before the examination commences.

“To this end, the Council implores all prospective candidates to hone their computer skills and be fully prepared to embrace this innovation. As Africa’s foremost examining body, providing qualitative and reliable educational assessment, encouraging academic and moral excellence, it is the vision of the Council that in the near future, all its examinations will be delivered via the computer.”