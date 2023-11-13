The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has donated the sum of N20million to the Faith Foundation Mission Hospital in Nsukka, Enugu State.

Obi, who disclosed the gesture through his verified X handle (formerly Twitter) on Monday, said the donation was made at the weekend and it was in line with his consistent commitment of investing in the most critical areas of national development, namely; health, education, and poverty eradication.

The former Anambra State governor added that the donation was his initial support to the hospital through the Anglican Bishop of Nsukka, Rt. Rev. Aloysius Agbo, to help the facility commence the building of a College of Nursing Sciences to train health workers, whom he described as pivotal to Primary Healthcare delivery.

Read Also: Motorist Crushes 2 LAWMA Sweepers To Death In Lagos

Obi wrote: “Over the weekend, I visited Nsukka in Enugu State, where I donated N20million to the Faith Foundation Mission Hospital, Nsukka. This is in line with my consistent commitment of investing in the most critical areas of national development, namely: health, education, and poverty eradication. The donation is my initial support to the Hospital through the Anglican Bishop of Nsukka, Rt Rev. Aloysius Agbo, to help them commence the building of a College of Nursing Sciences.

“Healthcare workers are at the centre of Primary Healthcare delivery, which is the foundation of any credible healthcare system. We must, therefore, take the training of healthcare workers more seriously, especially now that our dear nation and the global world are running short of these healthcare professionals. I thank the Bishop and his entire team at Faith Foundation Hospital for making this bold move to set up a College of Nursing Sciences.

“I will continue to support projects that will bring development to our nation and be beneficial to Nigerians, for in so doing, we will be able to build the New Nigeria of our dreams. -PO.”