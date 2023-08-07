The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has stated that candidates from eight states of Nigeria that were owing the examination body for various services rendered will not get their 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

The examination body stated this on Monday while briefing the press at its National Office located in Yaba, Lagos.

WAEC lamented that the inability to pay for services rendered was posing a great challenge in the activities of the examination body.

Mr. Patrick Areghan noted that about eight states were owing WAEC, saying that: “We won’t mention them all as some are going to pay.

“Unfortunately, some States have been owing large sums of money for years now and have simply refused to pay after the needed services had been rendered by WAEC, thus denying us the needed funds to carry out our activities. States sponsoring candidates for the examination must show commitment, willingness, readiness and ability to pay or redeem their pledges.

“Zamfara and Niger are the chronic debtors among the eight states owing,” he said.

According to WAEC, a total of one million, six hundred and twenty-one thousand, eight hundred and eighty Four(1,621,884) candidates registered for the examination from 20,867 recognized secondary schools in the country.

Of the number that registered for the examination, 1,613,733 candidates sat for the examination.

He added that, “of the total number of One Million, Six Hundred and Thirteen Thousand, Seven Hundred and Thirty-Three (1,613,733) candidates that sat the examination, Seven Hundred and Ninety Four Thousand, Two Hundred and Eighty (794,280) were males while Eight Hundred and Nineteen Thousand, Four Hundred and Fifty-Three (819,453) were females, representing 49.22%% and 50.78%, respectively.

“Out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination in Nigeria, One Million, Four Hundred and Seventy-Six Thousand, Five Hundred and Sixty-Five (1,476,565) candidates, representing 91.5% have their results fully processed and released while One Hundred and Thirty-Seven Thousand, One Hundred and Sixty-Eight (137,168) candidates, representing 8.5% have a few of their subjects still being processed due to some shortcomings, non-challant, lethargy, incomplete CASS upload, disobedience of rubrics, etc associated with the schools and candidates concerned.

“However, efforts are being made to complete the resolution process to enable all the affected candidates to speedily get their results fully processed and released within the next couple of days.”