Ondo State governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has rewarded Super Falcons’ defender, Tosin Demehin with ₦30 million cash and a house at Sunshine Estate in Oba-Ile, Akure for her outstanding performance at the 2024 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where Nigeria emerged champions.

The Governor made the announcement on Monday, during a civic reception in honour of Ondo State indigenes who were part of the victorious Super Falcons squad at the tournament held in Morocco last month.

Alongside Demehin, Governor Aiyedatiwa also gifted Mary Akinsola, the team’s media officer, and Mary Oduboku, the team’s secretary the sum of ₦15 million cash each in recognition of their roles in Nigeria’s historic win.

“This is a proud moment for us. Tosin Demehin has made Ondo State proud on the continental stage. As a token of our appreciation, the state government is awarding her ₦30 million and a house at Sunshine Estate, Oba-Ile,” Governor Aiyedatiwa announced to a cheering audience.

Demehin, who hails from Ilaje local government area of Ondo State and played a crucial defensive role throughout the tournament, was described by the Governor as a shining example of talent, discipline, and resilience.

“I am extremely delighted to welcome home our brave daughters. Their dedication, hard work and team spirit helped secure this victory. You have not only brought glory to the nation, but you have honoured Ondo State,” the Governor said.

He praised the contributions of Akinsola and Oduboku, both of whom are also from the southern senatorial district of the state, for their key support roles in the Super Falcons’ campaign.

Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sports development and youth empowerment in the state.

“We will continue to invest in young talents, create enabling environments, and provide the resources necessary for them to excel in all fields of endeavour especially sports,” he said.

The Governor also pledged to give maximum support to the Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure to ensure quick return of the team to the nation’s premier league.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for honouring the Super Falcons at the national level, noting that such gestures have far-reaching impacts on the morale of athletes across the country.

Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Henry Segun, earlier promised the Governor that sports would continue to soar in the state with consistent support and strategic investment.

Also, Chairman of the Ondo State Football Association, Dele Sunday Ajayi, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for being the first state governor to honour Super Falcons’ players and officials who hailed from the State, describing the gesture as a strong motivation for upcoming athletes.

Responding, Demehin expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Governor and the people of Ondo State for the warm reception and generous reward.

“Receiving this honour from my home state means the world to me. As a former Sunshine Queens player, I know there is massive potential in women’s football here. This support gives hope to many young girls with dreams like mine,” she said.

Demehin also called on stakeholders to rally behind the development of women’s football in the state, stressing that the growth of Nigerian football both male and female is a collective responsibility.