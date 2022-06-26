35 participants from Anglophone West Africa are expected in Nigeria for the regional course on exchange rate regimes and policies organised by the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) holding from June 27 to July 1, 2022.

The course billed for the International Training Institute (ITI) of the Central Bank of Nigeria will attract participants from Nigeria, The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

WAIFEM was established on July 22, 1996 by the Central Banks of the Anglophone West African Countries namely: The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

The broad objective of WAIFEM is to develop on a sustainable basis, competencies in the fields of macroeconomic, debt, financial sector management and governance among the staff of Central Banks, Ministries of Finance and Economic Planning, as well as other public sector and private institutions.