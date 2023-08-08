Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum has expressed his desire to remain in charge of the team.

The American had a bitter fight with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) in the build-up to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Waldrum criticised his employers in two separate interviews and was saved from sack by the sports ministry.

The Super Falcons’ impressive performance in Australia and New Zealand has now put the 66-year-old in a strong position to retain his job.

His team was eliminated in the Round of 16 but caught the eye with their superb displays.

Waldrum said he remains interested in the job but has no control over his future.

“I am proud of my team. I want to stay with this team and continue working towards the Olympics. But that is not a matter for me to decide,” he said after the game.