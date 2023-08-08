President of the Senate, Senator God’swill Akpabio, has named Enugu West Senator, Osita Ngwu, as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals.

The Senate President also named Ngwu as Deputy Chairman of Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics.

Akpabio unveiled the Chairmen of the Standing Senate Committees at a special plenary late Monday night after confirming 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu.

A statement issued by the lawmaker’s media office on Tuesday, said Akpabio made the right choice, as Ngwu who represents Enugu West Senatorial District, has the capacity, qualifications and competence to ensure the committees perform and complete their assignments.

He has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Enugu State University of Science and Technology (2001) and M.Sc from the Business School, University of Roe Hampton, London, UK (2016).

Ngwu is also a member of professional bodies such as Nigerian Society of Engineers (MNSE), Nigerian Mechanical Engineers Association (MNMEA) and Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

In his 15 years working career as a young and dedicated engineer in the oil and gas industry, Ngwu garnered remarkable cognate experience, rising from trainee engineer to the highest level of Executive Director.

In those 15 years (2003 – 2018), Ngwu served in various and diverse professional capacities in the engineering departments of the Oil and Gas industry, those were years of an outstandingly successful career in the Design, Procurement, Construction, and Management of oil and gas infrastructures in the upstream sector (Offshore and Onshore).

From 2007 to 2010, at Baywood Continental Limited, Ngwu was deeply and extensively involved in high-level and multi-volume EPCSS Technical and Commercial Proposals and Coordination, including the Review of Subcontract, Consultancy and Joint Venture Agreements used on Major Oil and Gas Projects.

He performed in-depth cost/risk analysis on proposals and ensured that Tenders were submitted as per Clients’ standard instructions, policies, and conditions for Tenders.

From 2010 to 2016, he was part of a team at ZB Joint Venture Limited, initially as the Contract Manager but later on as the Project Manager to deliver the Engineering, Procurement, Supply, Construction, and Commissioning (EPSCC) of OML Phase 1 – O.U.R 42” X 45Km Gas Pipeline Project, for Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited. The Project was the first of its kind, and the largest Gas Pipeline to be constructed onshore in Nigeria and entire Sub-Saharan Africa.

“In those years of his working career, Ngwu who rose from Trainee Engineer position to Field Engineer, Project Engineer, Senior Project Engineer, Construction Engineer, Project Manager, Commercial Manager, Business Development Manager, Senior Project Manager, Chief Operating Officer, before ending up as Executive Director in a reputable Oil and Gas Company, was involved in managing many projects,” a statement from Ngwu’s media office stated.

It added that Akpabio also added Senator Ngwu as member to the following Standing Senate Committees; Committee on Works, Committee on Health, Committee on Public Accounts, Committee on FERMA, Committee on FCT, Committee on Oil and Gas Host Communities, Committee on ICT and Cybercrimes, Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs, Committee on Local Content, Committee on Customs, Exercise, and Tariffs, and Committee on Science and Technology.