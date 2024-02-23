The group chief executive, Oando Group, Adewale Tinubu, has once again, reiterated the importance of creating an enabling environment for the growth of the oil and gas industry.

He disclosed this while delivering a keynote address at the ongoing Guyana Energy Conference.

Tinubu spoke on the topic, ‘Upstream Activities Required for a Resilient Oil and Gas Value Chain.

According to release made available from the office of the oil and gas company, Tinubu said, ‘‘At the Energy Guyana Conference and Supply Chain Expo, I welcomed the President of Guyana, Dr Mohamed Irfaa1, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley and the Minister of Petroleum, (Trinidad and Tobago) Stuart RYoung 1 to our exhibition booth, where we walked them through Oando’s journey to date in curating Nigeria’s energy mix. I delivered a keynote address to industry leaders and other esteemed guests explaining the winning Oil and Gas Industry Strategy. With the warm welcome we received we are assured of promising collaboration towards successful oil and gas venturing in Guyana’’.

Oando, Africa’s largest integrated energy solutions provider, is diamond sponsor of the third edition of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, which started on Monday, 19th February to Thursday, 22nd, 2024. The event attracted participation at the highest level, from more than 21 countries also drawn in 19 sectors – outside of the energy sector. Participating companies at the conference tackled important concerns affecting the energy sector, as well as the challenges of climate change mitigation and maximising the benefits of local content development in Guyana and the region.