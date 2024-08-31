A Rivers State-born philanthropist and businessman, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has announced his withdrawal from partisan politics.

Wali, who was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), announced this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Saturday.

He stated that his decision to quit partisan politics was to enable him to dedicate more time to his family and to focus on fostering unity within the community.

The statement read in part: “Today, I am announcing my decision to step away from partisan politics to dedicate more time to my family and to focus on fostering unity within our community.

“Over the years, I have had the privilege of working closely with many dedicated individuals, and I am deeply grateful for the experiences and opportunities that have come my way.

“However, I have reached a point where I believe that my efforts can be more effectively channeled outside the political arena, particularly in areas that bring people together rather than divide them.

“This decision was not made lightly. My family and the well-being of our community have always been at the forefront of my thoughts, and I believe that now is the right time to focus on these priorities.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported me throughout my political journey. While I may no longer be involved in partisan politics, I remain committed to serving the public in ways that promote harmony and collective progress.

“I will continue to support those who are still in the public service and will always wish them well as they navigate the challenges and responsibilities that come with it.”