Former governor of Sokoto State and APC leader in the state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko has called on traders to desist from hoarding food items meant for the public to buy.

The senator frowned at traders who export food items to other countries with the intention of getting higher profits and advised them to stop henceforth in order not to incur the wrath of Allah.

He further admonished that, it is high time for the traders to fear Allah in their daily businesses and reduce hardship for the less-privileged while conducting their business activities.

Wamakko charged traders at Kara market to stop the habit of refusing to offload goods when bought from other parts of the country in order to create artificial scarcity.

He however, urged them to offload all the food items brought and make the market competitive, hence forcing their prices to come down.

The APC leader revealed that plans are underway by the Ahmad Aliyu-led government to provide welfare to traders, women, youths and other people of the state, which he said will certainly bring more succour to the lives of the public.