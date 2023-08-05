The Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has debunked reports alleging that Corps Members would be deployed to Niger Republic by the Federal Government of Nigeria to fight a war for the restoration of democracy in the troubled country.

NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, who stated this in a press statement on Saturday, described the news as fake.

He urged the general public, especially Corps Members, prospective Corps Members and their parents to disregard the report credited skit makers and content creators, which she said borders on criminality in its entirety.

The statement reads; “The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to a video circulating on the social media alleging that Corps Members would be deployed to Niger Republic by the Federal Government to fight a war for the restoration of democracy in the country.

“Management wishes to state that there is no iota of truth in the story fabricated by the purveyor, a skit and content creator, purposed to drive traffic to his platform.

“The general public, especially Corps Members, prospective Corps Members and their parents should disregard the story which borders on criminality in its entirety.

“Content and skit makers are strongly advised to desist from spreading false information capable of subverting the peace of the nation.

“Law Enforcement Agencies will stop at nothing to bring the purveyors of the story to justice,” it added.