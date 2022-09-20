Moses Etu-led management of the Warri Wolves Football Club of Warri, Delta State, has been dissolved with immediate effect.

This was contained in a statement signed by the chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Chief Tonobok Okowa, on Monday.

According to the statement, Mr. Neville Ambekederemo, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Club and he is to take over the helm of affairs immediately.

Okowa thanked the ousted Chairman Moses Etu and his management for their commitment over the years as he wished them well in their future endeavours.

Etu was a two-time chairman of Warri Wolves and led the team to NPFL promotion in the 2019/2020 season but the Seasiders were relegated the next season with the Oil City Landlords failing to gain promotion in the just concluded season after finishing behind eventual Group B2 winners, Bayelsa United.