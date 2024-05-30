Ad

West African Soy Industries Limited (WASIL), a member of the TGI Group, in a joint initiative with the USAID-funded Global Shea Alliance (GSA) has donated 100-ton warehouses to women cooperatives in Kwara State.

The gesture was to provide a secure environment for bulk storage of shea nuts across five local government areas of the state with aim to foster economic gains and inclusion.

The newly constructed warehouses are located in the communities of Patigi, Babanla, Fanagu, Alapa, and Gbugbu with the goal to ease the aggregation and storage of shea nuts.

The company also donated cooking pots for the cooking and drying of the nuts before storage to enable women shea collectors to efficiently process and store their harvest.

Head of corporate communication at TGI Group, Rafiat Gawat in a statement expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in making the initiative a reality, stating that women and youths are a core focus of the company’s sustainability initiatives.

Gawat emphasised, “We are keen to support them, especially in agribusiness. The work these women do is invaluable, as the shea from their villages goes into products that traverse the world.”

Commissioner for business innovation and technology in Kwara State, Damilola Yusuf Adelodun commended both TGI Group and WASIL for their proactive approach.

She highlighted the alignment of this initiative with the state government’s agricultural master plan while emphasising their willingness to support projects that empower local communities.

Head of sustainability at TGI, Yosola Onanuga stated that the company has seen significant improvements in productivity and business capabilities through the initiative.

The managing-director of the Global Shea Alliance (GSA), Aaron Adu, also lauded WASIL’s collaborative efforts, saying that the construction and donation of the warehouses signify a significant step towards enhancing the economic stability of shea-producing communities.

In response, a woman leader for the cooperative in Alapa community, Ayinla Abosede expressed appreciation for the donation.

She highlighted its importance in ensuring effective shea nut storage and encouraged other women to join the cooperative.