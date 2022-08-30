40 & Fabulous, a reality TV show aimed at training and economically empowering women over 40 years, has announced Jane Watson, as the winner of the maiden edition of its television reality programme.

Watson won the star prize of N10million and a car at the grand finale of the show yesterday.

Also trailing in second and third positions are Omotomilola Makanjuola, and Princess Okaine.

40 & Fabulous founder, Mrs Nnenna Abani, said the show targets women who are 40 and above to equip them with skills, or education that will enable them carve a niche for themselves in the society in addition to complimenting the efforts of government on women empowerment.

She said outside Nigeria, women who are over 70 years were still doing business or starting new trade but in Nigeria, the reverse is the case.

“We are here to say that age is not a barrier to new beginnings,’’ Abani said.

She pointed out that the desire to lift women out of poverty spurred her to organise the Reality TV Programme.

“It is a family- friendly programme designed to take women out of the streets, those women backing their babies and carrying firewood on their heads.

“When I see that, it breaks my heart and whatever I have to make them better and pick up their pieces I always do that.

“Some of them are used, dumped and rejected by men and some by society, marriage, nature and so on but they have got that talent that is there,’’ Abani explained, adding that

the programme also seeks to promote dignity and respect among Nigerian women.

“The unique thing is that it will not promote nudity and promiscuity, but will promote cultural decency, dignity and respect as well as empower the Nigerian woman in or above 40 years of age.”

According to her, 10 contestants received training in the areas of photography, tips in managing money and entrepreneurship during the 60 days the programme streamed on GOTV, Startimes, Channels, Wazobia TV, Wap TV amongst other stations.

“When they are up, they will have something to contribute to the society,’’ she added.

Also speaking, the executive producer of 40 & Fabulous Mr Kennedy Ajah, said organising the highly-successful event was a very tough journey.

“We were almost giving up at some point but support from our partners and many Nigerians kept us moving.

“Also, some of the women were almost giving up on life but this programme has given them hope and a new life via empowerment through entrepreneurship,” Ajah said.

Ajah further hinted that the organisers of the programme are looking forward to expanding the show to some other African countries.

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) praised the organisers of the show for their determination to chart a new path for women 40 and above with the reality TV programme.

Represented by the director of performing arts, NCNC, Mr Sam Agbe, Runsewe said the agency will continue to support organisations like 40 & Fabulous which aim is empower women to become self-reliant.

“This is critical in helping them engage in meaningful ventures, contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the country and stay away from social vices,” he said.

The winner, Watson commended the organisers of the programme for their relentless efforts in upholding and projecting the dignity of womanhood.

She also urged other women to be fully involved in programmes like the 40& Fabulous reality TV show that promote entrepreneurship, cultural heritage and decency.