The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) has restated its commitment to a transparent and accountable clean-up project in Ogoniland of Rivers State.

HYPREP, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said it was disposed to providing relevant information to the public on its operations.

The statement, which was signed by HYPREP Head, Communications,

Enuolare Mba-Nwigoh, was responding to a protest staged by the Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF), calling for stoppage of the ongoing clean-up exercise in the area.

It said some of the projects it is currently executing include; the construction of the Ogoni Power Project, Centre of Excellence for Environmental Restoration (CEER), 100-bed Ogoni Specialist Hospital, a cottage hospital, and robust the sustainable livelihood programmes; the ongoing training of 5000 women, and youths in 20 skill areas.

HYPREP further said it was carrying out the construction of 14 water schemes that will reticulate 52 communities in Ogoniland.

The statement read in part: “Moreover, we wonder what should warrant a protest against HYPREP, especially when it is carrying out several projects that have a direct positive impact on the people of Ogoniland.

“To robust the sustainable livelihood programmes; the ongoing training of 5000 women and youths in 20 skill areas, etc. and the shoreline remediation and mangrove restoration, all of which are massively addressing unemployment and improving the Human Development Index (HDI) of the Ogoni people.

“Again, it is worrisome that despite these enormous benefits to the Ogoni people, Legborsi Yamaabana would instead pursue primordial, self-serving, and ignoble ventures aimed at derailing the project.

“HYPREP continues to operate a transparent and accountable clean-up project and is disposed to providing relevant information to the public on its operation.

“We hereby call on the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, to hold Legborsi Yamaabana and his cohorts responsible should there be any breach of peace and security at the PCO and across HYPREP’s project sites.”