Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, has disclosed plans to revive the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) system.

According to Alausa, the Ministry of Education will create opportunities for young Nigerians to give them life skills to improve their employability irrespective of their level of education.

Alausa disclosed that Nigeria was taking cue from countries like China and the United States in order to reform the Education Ministry and better compete on the global stage.

This was disclosed in a statement the Minister shared via his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday.

The statement read: “This is what America and China are doing — building armies of skilled individuals.

“For Nigeria to compete with these great nations, we must take a page from their playbook.

“Scott Adams once said, ‘Every skill you acquire doubles your odds of success’. This is part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and our Federal Ministry of Education (#NigEducation) strategy.

“That’s why we are aggressively reviving our technical and vocational education and training (TVET) system.

“We aim to equip young men and women with ‘life skills’ that will enable them to be productive members of their communities, while also improving their employability and career opportunities.

“TVET is one of the cornerstones of our 6-point agenda to reform our education system. We will be creating opportunities for our young Nigerians both men and women to give them life skills to improve their employability irrespective of their level of education — from basic education to tertiary institutions.

“A skilled workforce is key to President Tinubu’s vision for the nation.

“We will also be adding to our #TVET curriculum #lifeskills in Renewable Energy (Solar), compressed natural gas (CNG) and mechanised farming to also support PBAT’s agenda of ensuring food security in our country.

“We are working to build a better nation for the next generation.”