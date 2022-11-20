The chancellor of Covenant University, Dr David Oyedepo on Saturday said the institution is producing brilliant minds who would hold the mantle of leadership and create the future the nation desires through a drastic shift in thinking and values imbibed through the academic programmes.

Oyedepo who is the presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide stated this during the 21st matriculation ceremony of the institution for undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes in Ota, Ogun State.

He said the institution’s mandate is powered by the founding philosophy of departing from form to skill, knowledge to empowerment, figures to future-building, legalism to realism, points to facts, mathematics to ‘life-matics.

He admonished parents and guardians to help in ensuring that their wards align with the training mode at the university in producing the new generations of leaders that the institution produces in various fields. He also implored the youth to recognise that time is an asset of inestimable value and a hidden treasure they must learn to maximise.

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor, Bishop David Abioye called on the new students to exhibit the utmost willingness to acquire knowledge that will transcend to the society at large.

He said, “May I, therefore, charge each of our new students to stretch towards outstanding performance under the tutelage of our faculty who are very vast and most current in their fields of endeavors

“At this Institution, there are no limits to thinking possibilities, no boundaries to making discoveries, no veil to attaining new heights, and no end to creating new records.”

The vice chancellor of Covenant University, Prof. Abiodun Adebayo said the institution in just two decades of existence has become a citadel of academic excellence where a new generation of leaders are molded and transformed into agents of change for the African continent and the world.

A total of 2,216 students, which comprised 116 postgraduates, were matriculated for the academic session.