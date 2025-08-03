Nigeria’s D’Tigress have clinched their fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket championship, defeating Mali 78–64 at the Palais des Sports Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire on Sunday night.

The victory not only extends their unbeaten streak to an impressive 28 games—dating back to their last loss in 2015—but also cements their position as the preeminent force in African women’s basketball.

The final was a display of resilience and determination. After falling behind 21–26 in the first quarter, the Nigerian team mounted a formidable comeback, showcasing their tactical prowess with scores of 20–15, 20–15, and 17–8 in the subsequent quarters.

Musa Kida, President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), expressed his jubilation over the monumental win, dedicating the achievement to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Kida credited the President’s leadership and the Renewed Hope agenda for revitalising Nigerian sports.

“Tonight in Abidjan, our D’Tigress have accomplished the extraordinary—Mission five has become Mission V Accomplished! Winning five AfroBasket titles in a row without losing to any African national team is not merely dominance; it is our legacy,” Kida declared.

He further added, “These fearless women have demonstrated to the world what it means to embody the Nigerian fighting spirit: resilient, bold, and unstoppable. We proudly dedicate this historic victory to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose unwavering commitment to revitalising sports under the Renewed Hope agenda has ushered in a new era for athletes across the nation.”

Kida concluded, “Your leadership continues to inspire every slam dunk, every rebound, every triumph. Nigeria stands tall tonight, not only as champions but as a beacon of what is possible when hope is renewed and excellence is pursued.”

Under Kida’s stewardship, D’Tigress have evolved into a world-class powerhouse, securing four of their five consecutive AfroBasket titles and making history at the Paris 2024 Olympics as the first African team to reach the quarter-finals of the prestigious global event.