The British Council Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ROLAC) Programme has assisted over 30,000 sexual abuse survivors in 20 states in Nigeria.

The director of programmes, Chikodi Onyemerela, stated this in Abuja at an event to mark the “Dissemination, Lesson Learning and Close-out of the European Union-funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ROLAC) Programme” in Nigeria.

Onyemerela said over 12,000 indigent citizens received various forms of legal aid and assistance during the period of its implementation

He said, “Over 12,000 indigent citizens received various forms of legal aid and assistance during this period of its implementation; and over 30,000 Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) survivors provided support through the sexual assault and referral centres.

“It is important to underscore that ROLAC provided direct funding and technical support for the operation of 39 Sexual Assault Referral Centres across 20 states of the Federation and was responsible for the establishment of new ones in Anambra, Edo, FCT and Lagos.

“The programme also enabled the state level adoption of the national anti- corruption strategy, and improved state public procurement processes,”

Meanwhile, the European Union has said it remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s democratic efforts.

According to the EU, its support is predicated upon its conviction that “sustainable peace, development and prosperity are truly possible only when founded on respect for human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

The Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Samuela Isopi, who reiterated the EU’s commitment, observed that the EU is united in diversity-just like Nigeria in a sense, adding that unity and democracy must never be taken for granted, “they must be nourished”.

She said, “About 200 projects and initiatives are currently funded by the EU around the world, seeking to promote democracy and the rule of law and benefit the most vulnerable in the society particularly women and children so that they can have access to basic needs such as education and healthcare, and live free from violence and strife.

At the occasion, the attorney-general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) commended the level of synergy in the fight against corruption by the international community.

Represented by the director of administration of the criminal justice and reform department, Mrs Leticia Ayoola-Daniels, the AGF said the federal government made laudable achievements in the reform of its justice sector in line with international best practices due to the support of ROLAC.