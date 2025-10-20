The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said that it did not fire live amunition at the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protesters, who were demanding the release of the detained leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday.

Advertisement

Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this when he appeared on Channels Television’s current affairs programme, ‘Politics Today’ on Monday night.

The Police spokesperson said the action taken by the Force during the protest in Abuja was to protect critical national infrastructure, especially in the seat powe – Three Arms Zone.

Advertisement

He explained that the move was in line with a court order, which restricted the protesters from converging around Aso Rock Villa, National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square and Shehu Shagari Way in the Three Arms Zone.

“I can state it authoritatively that no live amunition was fired today; it’s very easy for people who are not familiar with the sounds to mistake the firing of tear gas for live ammunition,” he said.

Also appearing on the same programme, National Chairman of Zenith Labour Party, Dan Iwuanyanwu, supported the protest, describing it as legitimate.

“It is a legitimate demand and I support the protest; way many Nigerians are in support of the protest. As far as I’m concerned, Nnamdi Kanu did not do anything that will warrant his detention for five years,” Iwuanyanwu said.