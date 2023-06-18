Nigeria Needs Progressive Laws, APC Chieftain Tells Akpabio, Abbas, Others

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Anambra State, Chief Kodilichukwu Okelekwe, has charged the National Assembly leadership to enact progressive laws that promote equality and justice in the country.

Okelekwe, the APC senatorial candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial zone in the 2023 polls, said the country yearns for growth and development.

In a Statement, the APC leader said the National Assembly leadership has the responsibility to make laws that define a progressive society.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the new leadership to discharge their responsibilities creditably, while congratulating the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and his deputy, Benjamin Kalu, on their election as presiding officers of the 10th Assembly.

Okelekwe told said to the new NASS leadership; “Your leadership credentials are very well known. Your vast and varied expertise have exceptionally prepared you for this highly challenging position. Your first reaction to your elevation must be a deliberate decision to give hope to the society that has put this trust in you by choosing you to represent them.

“Laws shape and define a nation. The laws regulate and reshape the destiny of a country, and must reflect the interests and aspirations of the people.