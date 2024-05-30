Ad

Rivers State governor Siminalayi Fubara has revealed that his administration inherited 34 uncompleted projects, valued at over N225.279 billion, spread across 13 local government areas of the state.

He also disclosed that the state government had awarded nine new road projects valued at N534.332 billion under his watch.

This is even as the governor described as vicious and existential in nature the political crisis that was waged against his administration barely three months after takeoff on May 29, 2023.

Fubara spoke yesterday while presenting an Account of Stewardship and Scorecard at Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre in Port Harcourt to mark the first anniversary of his administration.

He, however, said that the worst was over because his administration had successfully defended the rights and privileges to govern the state and advance its progress in liberty and freedom without compromise.

The governor said: “We started this journey with a bang. We were focused. We were determined to make the change we promised with a sense of urgency.

“But then, somehow, we suddenly found ourselves in the cesspit of crisis barely three months into our tenure. It was not just an ordinary political crisis. It was a vicious existential crisis.

“But thank goodness, the worst is over. We have successfully defended our rights and opportunity to govern our state and advance its progress in freedom, and we will continue to prevail.”

He stated that a lot has changed in the political landscape since then, adding that he remains committed to the covenant taken a year ago to put Rivers State first, defend her interests, and ensure that the people get the dividends of democracy and good governance.

Fubara said, “For us, any government worth its name must be accountable, responsive, and responsible for the security and well-being of the people.

“Having managed the affairs of our state for one year, including dispensing public resources, it is only proper that we render account with a public presentation of our performance record.

“I am, therefore, pleased to stand before you to present our scorecard for the first year we have been in office as the executive arm of the Government of Rivers State.”

He reflected on his promise to deliver on the core priorities of economic growth, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and agriculture, as contained in his blueprint.

The governor said, he was proud to report that, despite the unprecedented challenges, his first one year in office has witnessed significant achievements visible to everybody.

He particularly said that he inherited a state whose economy was on a declining trajectory despite its growth potential, but within one year of his administration, the negative narrative had changed for the better.

Fubara revealed that he set up an Internally Generated Revenue (IGR)/Investment Advisory Committee that he chairs to coordinate activities in the sector that have increased the inflow of economic investments to the state.