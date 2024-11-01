The Minister of Works, Sen Dave Umahi, has said the current administration met over 2,000 incomplete road projects running into trillions of Naira.

The minister said his ministry was unafraid to make big decisions and had wielded the big stick by terminating 10 contracts with erring companies.

Mr Umahi said this on Thursday in Akure during the Federal Ministry of Works Town Hall meeting/stakeholders’ engagement on the alignment of the Ondo State with the 63km segment of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

Mr Umahi exchanged pleasantries with Gov Aiyedatiwa.

According to Mr Umahi, President Bola Tinubu is a gift to Nigeria by starting several legacy projects that would last beyond the current administration.

The minister said the federal and state governments were committed to restoring the Aiyetoro community battling a sea incursion.

Mr Umahi also said that the road, passing through seven states, would open up new businesses.

He assured us that the design for the state section of the road would be concluded in November.

“We have terminated over 10 contracts of big companies and plan to terminate more. You can’t dictate to us; we will tell you what we want.

“Our books are very much open. We will conclude the design for Ondo State in November, within November, and we will inaugurate it.

“We have directed that all federal road controllers give us details of roads within their domain, whether awarded or not, so that by this Christmas, all federal high roads will be motorable.

“We are coming back after your election to start the Aiyetoro project, which we will construct after this one.

“Nigerians should be grateful that we have a listening President. He is committed to all sectors. This country still has a lot of potential,” he said.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State commended Tinubu for always remembering the state regarding legacy projects.

Mr Aiyedatiwa, who said the project was not a political one, noted that the project had already started in other sections.

“He (Tinubu) is supporting us economically. I want to thank you for all the other projects in the country.

“This project will be of huge benefit to us; that is why we are going to cooperate with the Federal Government and the contractors,” he said.

Earlier, the House of Representatives Committee on Works Chairman Akin Alabi commended Tinubu for the initiative and the minister for working hard to achieve the desired results for Nigerian roads.

“We at the House of Representatives are behind the President and the works minister.

“Our aim is that we want Nigeria to work. We have to say bye-bye to the practice of contractors collecting money and not working.

” If the contractor is not on site, don’t pay them; that’s one of the biggest scams in the ministry,” he said.

Banji Okunomo, a representative of the Riverine communities, appreciated President Tinubu’s decision to ensure the road passes through their domain.

Mr Okunomo noted that the 93 km shore line of the riverine areas had been disconnected, urging them to deliver the project in stipulated time and ensuring that the environment would achieve the result. NAN