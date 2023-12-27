President Bola Tinubu has mourned the passing of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who died on Wednesday at the age of 65.

In a personal statement, President Tinubu described Akeredolu as a “fearless brother, confidant, political soulmate,” and a tireless advocate for justice and security in Nigeria.

He highlighted Akeredolu’s accomplishments as governor, including building roads, schools and healthcare facilities across Ondo State.

He said, “It is a difficult task to have to pen a tribute and sing a dirge for a departing soul.

“It is a more difficult job in our African culture when one is compelled to do so for a younger person.

“Here am I having the difficult job of singing a dirge for Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, my beloved brother, confidant, political soulmate, and the Executive Governor of Ondo State.

“It is an impossible task to fully capture in words Rotimi’s towering figure and his human essence.

“Rotimi was a man who moved our nation towards equity, fairness and justice in his strident advocacy against every form of injustice in our country through the instrumentality of the law as a senior advocate, attorney-general of his beloved state, as President of the Nigerian Bar Association and Governor of Ondo State.

“In a challenging moment of our statehood when marauding agents of darkness spread their tentacles across our country, Rotimi was a strong voice in wilderness calling us to rethink our security architecture so we can have a more secure nation. His unrelenting advocacy led to the birth of the local police in the South West.

“Rotimi was a man of ideas and action. While he was with us, he taught us the power of action and service.

“In Ondo State, where he had the honour to serve as the Governor over the past six years, he served his people with absolute loyalty, dedication, and forthrightness

“His footprints dot the entire landscape of the state through the hundreds of kilometres of roads he built, the many schools he built, and healthcare facilities that he provided.”

Tinubu also noted Akeredolu’s strong leadership following the Owo church massacre about two years ago, calling him a “true statesman and compassionate leader” who guided the people of Ondo through a difficult time.

The president reflected on his long personal and political history with Akeredolu, calling him a “gallant lawyer” who was resolute in fighting to restore progressive governance.

According to Tinubu, “during the dark hours when marauding agents of darkness visited the state and killed defenceless citizens where 40 worshippers of the Catholic Church of Owo were killed on June 5, 2022, Rotimi’s leadership qualities as a true statesman and compassionate leader radiated brightly to the world.

“He was a mourner-in-chief who guided his people through an agonising period. Today, I mourn a fighter and fearless defender of truth and the masses.

“My personal journey with Rotimi started as joint members of the progressive family.

“We fought many battles together to restore progressive governance in the South West, Edo State, and Nigeria as a whole. During this uncertain period, Rotimi was resolute and unflinching.

“He showed uncommon courage as a member of our legal team in our battles to reclaim our stolen mandates in Ekiti, Ondo, Edo, and Osun States.

“A gallant lawyer and one of the finest of the legal profession. I beckoned on him to contest for the governorship position of Ondo State in 2012.

“Even though he did not make it in his first attempt, his enthusiasm and determination to serve his people never diminished.

“He eventually made it to the Alagbaka Government House in his second attempt in the 2016 election, Since he was sworn in in February 2017, he had served the people with devotion.

“Rotimi has played his role well and left us untimely. We will never see his likes again. Let me tell the people of Ondo State that I am grieving with you. We will honour Rotimi’s memory and make sure his legacy of service is never forgotten.

“In my grief and sadness, I have telephoned his wife, Betty, and Acting Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to commiserate with them and urge them to take heart over this national tragedy.

“Governor Akeredolu was not just a friend and associate, the departed leader was a brother and a soulmate.”

Tinubu said Akeredolu’s death was a major loss for the ruling APC and the progressive movement.

Tinubu offered his condolences to Akeredolu’s family and urged his successor, acting Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to continue the visionary governance and legacy left behind by Akeredolu.