Ondo State was plunged into mourning with the untimely demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, a distinguished leader whose legacy transcended politics, law, and governance. Akeredolu passed away at the age of 67 after battling leukaemia, leaving behind an indelible mark on the state and the nation at large.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ibadan branch, in a statement by its Chairman, Mrs Folasade Aladeniyi, eulogised Akeredolu as a guiding light within the legal fraternity. His contributions as a former Secretary and Chairman of the association, before assuming the presidency, were highlighted, emphasising his role as a mentor and a steadfast supporter of his colleagues.

“He was always there for us, even before my assumption of office and since I became the chairman, he had been working for my progress. Personally, I knew him to be a man of great faith in Christ. So all along, I was very hopeful that he would pull through the sickness. He did when no one thought he would, but his death now is just one of the ways God superintendents in the affairs of men. He didn’t even reach 70; my eyes are bleeding and my heart is heavily pained,” she said.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) joined in mourning, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of a prominent leader. The party urged the government to immortalise Akeredolu’s remarkable legacy, recognizing his monumental achievements that significantly impacted Ondo State.

The Southwest Zonal Secretary of the party, Mr Femi Olaniyi, said, “This is the time for mourning not to celebrate anything, especially the politicians. We just need to pray for the family the governor left behind. AKETI has done really well for Ondo state compared to all his predecessors.”

Political figures, including Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and former Senate President Ahmad Lawan, paid heartfelt tributes to Akeredolu. They hailed his unwavering commitment to public service, citing his exemplary dedication to the welfare of Ondo State citizens and his impactful strides in various sectors.

Abiodun, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, said, “From his tenure as the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association to his role as the chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, he continuously championed the cause of justice and the uplift of his people. Known for his tireless efforts to improve the lives of Ondo citizens, Akeredolu spearheaded major initiatives that brought about positive change.”

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) lamented the loss of a stalwart defender of democracy and unity. CAN acknowledged Akeredolu’s firm decision-making, which earned him the moniker “Mr Talk and Do” governor, emphasising his role in advancing infrastructure and social development across the state.

Citizens from diverse backgrounds, including legal practitioners, pastors, and sociologists, expressed shock and sadness over Akeredolu’s passing. They lauded his integrity, straightforwardness, and transformative governance, urging the continuity of his legacies for the betterment of Ondo State.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, also Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), extended condolences, recognizing Akeredolu’s exceptional statesmanship and immense contributions to public service.

Former Senate President David Mark reminisced about Akeredolu’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and serving the people, characterising him as a champion of the ordinary citizen.

“As a lawyer and President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), he stood for the ordinary man and never compromised his professional standards. As a governor, he made policies and programmes that had direct positive impact on the people. Akeredolu was peoples’ governor,” Mark said this in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Mumeh in Kano on Wednesday.

The outpouring of condolences and tributes reflects the widespread impact and esteem Governor Rotimi Akeredolu commanded. His legacy as a visionary leader, legal luminary, and dedicated public servant remains deeply etched in the hearts of Ondo State citizens and resonates across the nation. As the state grieves this profound loss, the call to honour his legacy and continue his transformative work rings ever more poignant.