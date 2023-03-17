The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, has claimed that five of its members were killed and several others injured in a clash with Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s convoy on Thursday.

One of the IMN leaders, Sheikh Aliyu Umar, who briefed journalists on the development in Rigasa, Igabi local government area of the State on Friday, said the IMN would be dragging the State government to court over the killing of its members.

According to the Shi’ite leader, the incident happened on Thursday when members of the IMN were on their usual peaceful procession to press home their demand for the release of Sheikh Zakzaky’s International Passport and be allowed to go abroad for medical care.

Umar said, “On Thursday, we came out for our usual protest, because our leader (Sheikh Zakzaky) has since been released, but they refused to give him his passport to allow him travel abroad for medical checkup. Therefore, we use to come out to remind the world that, our leader is still denied his rights.

“So, yesterday, when we came out yesterday, we came out as usual, and as we came out from Gwamna Road, precisely at Bakin Ruwa, we met with the Governor’s convoy, and the security men in the convoy just opened fire on us right in the presence of the Governor. Instantly, five people were killed and others were severely wounded.

“We have started hearing that, they are claiming we blocked the road and prevented the Governor’s convoy from passing. That is not true, we did not block the road; everyone knows that, we are very organized and we have our people that clear the road. So, we could not have blocked the convoy.

“Now, after we bury our dead, we are going to pray, then we will take legal action against the state government,” the Shi’ite leader said.

But, the Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Muhammad Jalige, said the Command was preparing a statement in reaction to the Shi’ites’ claims.

DSP Jalige was, however, quick to say that the “IMN has been proscribed, they have no right whatsoever to carry out any form of protest. So, even you the press should not have attended their press conference, because they have been proscribed.”