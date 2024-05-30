Ad

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerians to build a nation for generations unborn.

Tinubu made this call while speaking at the joint session of the National Assembly in the House of Representatives Chambers yesterday to mark Nigeria’s 25th anniversary of unbroken democratic rule.

Accompanied by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, among others, the president lauded the federal parliament for its collaboration with his government, evident in the expeditious passage of the Budget 2024, adding that the executive and legislature had no other choice than to collaborate.

“Our friends, old and new, to every Nigerian, I say congratulations for 25 years of unbroken democracy. Out of respect, I come to say thank you very much for bringing us to this stage. For building the institution, for building this country.

“You are first and foremost leaders that speak for our people. And you have been in the forefront of this institution. The hallowed chambers represent our consciousness for freedom and sense of belonging.

“You see, this is our diversity representing all parts and how we blend together to be brothers and sisters. Without this House, probably I may not find the path to the presidency. I started off from here. And that is why I am giving my respect this morning to you, to please continue to collaborate, work together, build our country.

“We have no other choice. It’s our nation. No one, no age, no other institution or personality will help us except we do it ourselves. No amount of aids that may be coming from foreign countries or any other nation, they take care of themselves first. So let us work together to build our nation, not only for us but for generations yet unborn.

“We must nourish this democracy, build this nation so that the future of our great grandchildren will be sure of prosperity, development and progress,” he said.

He further told the lawmakers that he would soon present the 2024 Appropriation Bill before them for consideration and passage.

In his welcome address, the Senate President and chairman of the National Assembly, Godswill Akpabio noted that the President only stopped over to greet the lawmakers, saying they look forward to celebrating Democracy Day on June 12, whichever way Tinubu chooses to celebrate with them.

“Of all the significant things you have done, if you take us back to our genealogy, that though tribe and tongue may differ, in brotherhood we stand, Nigerians all, and proud to serve our sovereign Motherland.

“Henceforth, we will not refer to ourselves as compatriots but brothers, so today we say Nigeria we hail thee. There is no better place to go back to our genealogy than the National Assembly where we have elected Representatives.

“We look forward to celebrating Democracy Day on June 12, whichever way you choose to celebrate with us we will take it,” he said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, said the President’s visit to the joint session of the National Assembly was to flag off the recitation of the new national anthem after giving assent to the Bill.

He commended President Tinubu for the cordial relationship between the executive and legislative arms of the Federal Government, saying it was good for democracy.

“Mine is just to say a big thank you to our dear leader, who has been very supportive of the National Assembly over the last one year. A true democrat who has seen it all; a former governor, a former senator, a leader of a party and now president. I want you to know, Your Excellency, that we in the National Assembly are delighted with your report card, with your performance.”

He added that June 12 is supposed to be the real Democracy Day, not May 29.

President Tinubu and his entourage joined members of the National Assembly in singing the new National Anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee,” before the session adjourned.

Wike Genuinely Serving Nigerians – Tinubu

Also yesterday, President Tinubu described the commencement of operations in the Abuja Metro Line as a dream come true for Nigerians, saying it was evidence that the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike was giving quality service to the nation.

Tinubu, who spoke at the flag-off of commercial operations of the Abuja Light Rail, Abuja Metro Station, said he was not surprised at the project given Wike’s track record.

“Mr. Project (Wike), thank you very much to you and your team. In keeping with the ideals of the Renewed Hope Agenda, you have demonstrated an unusual capacity to include people with your team.

“The huge investment you have saved and put into this project is there for the people to remember. Transportation gives hope and access to various individuals and organisations. But here we are, at the last review, the access roads to the various stations on the route are not done.

“But today, we proudly say you are truly serving the nation, which is part of the critical element of our national anthem adopted. It is all about service. You are proud to serve your motherland. Thank you,” he said.

He said the FCT Administration’s accomplishments demonstrated a serious commitment to value, a charge that all Nigerians should embrace.

Tinubu further said the Abuja Light Rail Metro stands as a symbol of progress, connectivity, and inclusivity, signifying his administration’s determination to modernise transportation infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion in the city, and enhance accessibility to all residents, be they visitors within and outside Abuja.

“Today, what we have in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is another piece of evidence that we are a government that delivers on promises. I keenly observe other milestones that this administration has achieved, especially in the areas of social services and other public utilities,” he said.

Earlier, Wike said that the Renewed Hope Agenda is a reality in the FCT and that he was using Abuja to prove that it is real and working.

“This is a promise made and a promise fulfilled. When we were sworn in, Mr President said to our dear chief host and landlord, I want to get rid of the Metro line; do not give me land. All I want is to ride on the Metro line.

“This means your Excellency knew a Metro line existed, but why did he say he wanted to ride on it? It was because it was not operational. That was why he said he wanted to ride on it; he would not have given that directive if it had been operational.

“That was why he gave a marching order for us to make it operational in the interest of the residents of the FCT. It was that directive that spurred us into action. We asked the Transport Secretariat why the Metro line was not in use, and they said it was commissioned around 2017 or 2018.

“We asked how you could have built train stations without access roads. The contract for the rehabilitation of this rail line was given in 2018, and it was awarded at the cost of $30 million, and it was not paid,” he said.

He explained that the presidential directive compelled them to plead with the central bank governor, finance minister, and federation’s accountant-general to support them.

“Without their support, it would not have been possible. We are talking about a renewed hope agenda: giving back hope to the people. Today, it is a reality. People will now be happy that I can come to the city and go back. Those who want to watch football can take the train to the stadium and watch,” he said.