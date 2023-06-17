Saturday, June 17, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

We Remain Committed To Crime-free Society – Abia NSCDC

by Leadership News
8 seconds ago
in News
NSCDC
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

The Abia State commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Paul Igwebuike, yesterday said the command remained fully committed to a crime-free society.

Igwebuike stated this when the state chapter of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria paid him a visit at the command’s headquarters in Umuahia.

“We are aware that security tendering is an onerous task which no individual or agency of government can claim monopoly of knowledge and strategy,” he said.

Admonishing the members to step up their game in the task of protecting lives and property in the state, he reminded them that criminals and miscreants are not ghosts but human beings.

“Therefore,” the commandant noted, “we need to sharpen our intelligence information gathering network and distribution channels to put them in check.”

Igwebuike, who explained that the commandant general of the corps, Ahmed Audi, had placed measures to rid the industry of quacks, urged them to provide the command the necessary information to place them on check.

RELATED