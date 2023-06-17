We Remain Committed To Crime-free Society – Abia NSCDC

The Abia State commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Paul Igwebuike, yesterday said the command remained fully committed to a crime-free society.

Igwebuike stated this when the state chapter of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria paid him a visit at the command’s headquarters in Umuahia.

“We are aware that security tendering is an onerous task which no individual or agency of government can claim monopoly of knowledge and strategy,” he said.

Admonishing the members to step up their game in the task of protecting lives and property in the state, he reminded them that criminals and miscreants are not ghosts but human beings.

“Therefore,” the commandant noted, “we need to sharpen our intelligence information gathering network and distribution channels to put them in check.”

Igwebuike, who explained that the commandant general of the corps, Ahmed Audi, had placed measures to rid the industry of quacks, urged them to provide the command the necessary information to place them on check.