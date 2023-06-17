Cross River Govt Starts Distribution Of Mosquito Nets 

As a strategy to reduce the burden of malaria in Cross River State and the country at large, the Cross River State government has flagged off a campaign for the kick-off of distribution of 2,797,350 insecticide treated mosquito nets in 1,025 distribution points across 196 wards in the state.

The distribution which is in partnership with Federal Ministry of Health through National Malaria Elimination Programme and other rollback malaria partners with funding and support from the US president’s Malaria initiative, is to intensify effort to increase access to the nets which are durable and cost effective.

At the flag-off ceremony in Calabar yesterday, a representative of Governor Bassey Edet Otu stated that the use of treated nets had proven to be one of the most effective malaria prevention interventions.

Representing the governor, the state deputy governor, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, said beyond nets distribution, consistent and correct use of nets by sleeping inside it every night all year round was necessary for effective protection from mosquito bites which spread malaria.

Otu identified malaria as the leading cause of maternal and child deaths in Nigeria stressing that with better strategy, it can be prevented and cured.