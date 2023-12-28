The Katsina State government has revealed that it has been subsidising a minimum of N6 million daily to reduce transportation fares for its citizens in the state.

In an interview with LEADERSHIP at his office, Haruna Musa, the general manager of the Katsina State Transport Service Authority (KSTSA), disclosed that the transport company operates both inter and intra-state services, covering the northern states and all 34 local government areas within the state.

Musa said that the state transport service has been effectively subsidising an average of N6 million daily for fare reductions, citing that approximately 5,382 passengers are transported to different destinations each day.

He explained, “If you calculate N6 million by 30 days, it amounts to approximately N180 million. For instance, for trips to Abuja, our fare is N6,000 while others charge N9,000. With our buses accommodating 18 passengers, when multiplied by the number of vehicles and passengers, our main depot alone employs about 30 to 35 vehicles daily for the Abuja route.”

He further added, “So, if you multiply 18 by 35 vehicles, the financial implications are considerable. We provide transport services to various locations including Borno, Gomba, Bauchi, Sokoto, Jos, Lafia in Nasarawa State, as well as Kano, Kaduna, and more.

“As directed by His Excellency, Governor Umar Dikko Radda, we offer significant fare reductions to passengers. The efforts made by the transport authority to reduce fares for the public are substantial.”