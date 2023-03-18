The Ohuhu Clan in Umuahia North local government area of Abia State has said it stands with the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, High Chief Ikechi Emenike in his quest.

The clan stated its stance yesterday through its leadership which disowned a faceless group operating as League of Eminent Ohuhu Sons, claiming to support the governorship candidate of Labour Party, Dr Alex Otti.

The Ohuhu Welfare Union, the Ohuhu Traditional Rulers Council, Ohuhu Elders Council and prominent personalities of the clan at home and in the diaspora have all risen in unison to condemn the action of the group.

They all reaffirmed their unwavering support for Emenike, who is a prominent son of the clan, assuring him of their readiness to ensure a successful outcome of his 2023 governorship project.

President-general of the union, Chief Okechukwu Uwazie, said the entire clan has nothing to do with the group which he said is being used by enemies of Ohuhu to undermine Emenike’s governorship project.

Chairman of the elders’ council, Chief Chima Orji condemned those he described as “the opportunistic renegades,” saying that they “never meant well for Ohuhu clan.”

The convener of the controversial league, Chuks Akamadu had listed 37 names in an advertorial published in a national daily, purporting that they were backing the LP in the March 18 poll.

However, most of the people listed as members of the group have promptly dissociated themselves from the move.

Rev Sam Ekeledo in a statement issued in reaction to the inclusion of his name among the renegade group, denied any link with it and refuted the purported endorsement of Otti.