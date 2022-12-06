Nigeria is a beautiful country, giant of Africa, a place where mineral resources are in abundance, but due to bad governance things are falling apart.

We want a Nigeria that conducts free and fair elections, a place where electoral malpractice doesn’t exist.

A place where the people conducting the elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) won’t favour any of the political parties by being an unbiased umpire.

We want a Nigeria where the INEC would not take bribe or cheatx some candidates or political parties.

We want a Nigeria that is free from bribery and corruption. A Nigeria that is free from insecurity. A Nigeria where justice prevails. We want a Nigeria where there is no fuel subsidy, and there is no

increase in fuel price. A place where there is no illegal exploitation of crude oil.

We want a Nigeria where salaries are paid, and there is employment for the youth, because if the youth are employed there won’t be any room for crime, because they would be very busy doing legitimate work to

engage in criminality.

We want a Nigeria where tribalism and gender won’t be an issue in leadership selection and where men are not superior to women. We also want a Nigeria where everyone is equal before the law and nobody is

superior to the law including the political leaders.

We want a Nigeria where godfatherism does not exist and where the people have the final say on who they want to be their leaders and not the godfathers.

We want a Nigeria where admission into the university is easy, and a student don’t have to wait for years before gaining admission into the university.

We want a Nigeria where there is no insecurity. A place where we the people can go out and come back home safely without having to fear for our dear lives, a place where the security agents can come to our aid

quickly when we need them.

We want a Nigeria that does not borrow money from other countries. Most importantly, we want good leaders that would perform their duties to the best of their ability. We want leaders who keep to their

promises, leaders who have listening ear, and who are not greedy. If Nigeria could meet the demands listed above, it would become a great country.

OBINNA FAVOUR ADAOBI, 15, is in SS2F