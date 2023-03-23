According to Albert Einstein, “We cannot solve our problems with the
same thinking we used when we created them.” The above statement
reveals the underlying fact that majority of the problems faced by Nigeria
are brought about by our own mistakes. Hence, to put an end to all these
problems once and for all, we would have to look at things from another
perspective.
Getting started with empirical facts, a survey carried out by the Africa
Development Fund revealed that economic growth will decelerate from
2022 to 2023 due to persistent low oil production. This survey revealed
how much more the masses who are at the grass roots will be greatly
affected in this pandemonium. Obviously, there is no need to ask a young
Nigerian why he is eager to migrate to another country when the answer
is right here staring at us. In the past years, commodities
including quality foodstuffs were sold at cheaper rates for
everyone to have access them, but all of a sudden, prices doubled up.
Imagine a mudu* of beans which was sold at between N130 and N180 about five years
back, now being sold at between N500 and N700.
Apparently, the problem we face in today’s Nigeria didn’t just emerge,
they have been breeding over the years.
In addition, we have national insecurity as another major problem Nigeria
is facing. The killing of people in Nigeria is so rampant. A Nigerian print
media known as ‘Premium Times’ revealed that from June 5 to
June 11, 2022, one hundred and thirteen (113) people were killed
in various attacks across Nigeria. Imagine that someone killed 113 goats
within a duration of seven days, what would be the first thought that
would come to your mind? Ritual, of course. How much more 113 people within seven days.
Aside the obvious factors highlighted above that are preventing
the Nigeria we want from becoming a reality, another essential factor is hypocritical religious practices and lack of national Integration. Nigerians are very religious people but how many truly practice the tenets of their faith? Metuah (1994) says, “there are three major religions in Nigeria: Christianity, Islam
and the Traditional religion.” In 1960, the country was divided
along religious zones of influence, notably the Muslims in the North and
the Christians in the south. The traditional religion appears to be unproselytised religion because it does not go forth seeking converts neither
does it pick offence when deserted by its adherents nor assume that his
object of worship is superior. It has the rare quality of accommodation
and tolerance to other religions (Kukah, 1996:16).
In a bid to take a look
at the contributions of religion towards national integration, some
questions may arise such as, “To what extent has religion promoted
national integration? Has religion been used as a tool for national
integration in Nigeria?” Invariably, attempts should be made to answer
these questions.
So, what then do we propose to stop the several challenges bedeviling the nation? The government should
stop borrowing money from the World Bank and other developed countries
to save us from future embarrassment. They should sensitise the entire
populace on the need to always reasonably reduce the cost of items in
order to pave way for conveniences.
On national security, the government should establish more
security agencies to help put an end to criminality by apprehending and putting lawbreakers behind bars. They will
certainly stop these irrational killings if they are not left to keep doing their wishes.
The government should also try to
be stricter in their bid to end insurgency. I feel that
if the government stops becoming passive and start taking actions, we can
actually put an end to this recycled killing and enjoy the prospects of a
better Nigeria.
Therefore, to promote national integration, the
government should aptly respond to religious crises on time in order to
arrest the situation. Fanaticism in religion must be minimised in order to
pave way for redesigning the Nigerian society. Leaders should strengthen
existing policies that promote tolerance of other people’s religion. The
knowledge of Nigerian nation and its citizens in terms of geography,
history, sociology and anthropological set ups and other basic information
that can nurture the spirit of empathy are grossly deficient. This is why, nowadays, mere arguments on general issues of governance are easily
ethnicised or religionised to the detriment of the collective good. Nigerians
must learn to love one another and imbibe the spirit of patriotism and
nationalism. The ‘federal character’ principle which encourages
discrimination and indigenisation should be de-emphasised by the
government and all. Since Nigeria is a multi-religious, multi-ethnic and
heterogeneous nation, secularity should be the best option in order to
promote national integration and development.
To draw the curtain to this discourse, I would like us to
visualise a Nigeria of our dreams: A Nigeria where a naira equals a dollar;
a Nigeria where democracy is practiced freely and fairly; a Nigeria
where we can walk on the streets or travel to any state without being scared
for our lives.
We yearn for a time when we can actually boast about our citizenship.
This is the Nigeria we desire. Let us know that, a better country is essential
for us all. What we all desire can be achieved if we are accountable and
determined. Giving adequate support to the government is also necessary
for religious tolerance, national integration as well as political and socio-economic development. Therefore, we should as individuals, private
establishments and religious organisations come together and push for
development and growth as a nation. Only then can we sit with crossed
legs giving thumbs-up to a new Nigeria; not the Nigeria of present, but the
Nigeria of our dreams – the Nigeria we want.
*Mudu: A measuring vessel in Nigeria that contains about nine milk cups of grains.
Toluwani writes from Lagos.