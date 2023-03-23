According to Albert Einstein, “We cannot solve our problems with the

same thinking we used when we created them.” The above statement

reveals the underlying fact that majority of the problems faced by Nigeria

are brought about by our own mistakes. Hence, to put an end to all these

problems once and for all, we would have to look at things from another

perspective.

Getting started with empirical facts, a survey carried out by the Africa

Development Fund revealed that economic growth will decelerate from

2022 to 2023 due to persistent low oil production. This survey revealed

how much more the masses who are at the grass roots will be greatly

affected in this pandemonium. Obviously, there is no need to ask a young

Nigerian why he is eager to migrate to another country when the answer

is right here staring at us. In the past years, commodities

including quality foodstuffs were sold at cheaper rates for

everyone to have access them, but all of a sudden, prices doubled up.

Imagine a mudu* of beans which was sold at between N130 and N180 about five years

back, now being sold at between N500 and N700.

Apparently, the problem we face in today’s Nigeria didn’t just emerge,

they have been breeding over the years.

In addition, we have national insecurity as another major problem Nigeria

is facing. The killing of people in Nigeria is so rampant. A Nigerian print

media known as ‘Premium Times’ revealed that from June 5 to

June 11, 2022, one hundred and thirteen (113) people were killed

in various attacks across Nigeria. Imagine that someone killed 113 goats

within a duration of seven days, what would be the first thought that

would come to your mind? Ritual, of course. How much more 113 people within seven days.

Aside the obvious factors highlighted above that are preventing

the Nigeria we want from becoming a reality, another essential factor is hypocritical religious practices and lack of national Integration. Nigerians are very religious people but how many truly practice the tenets of their faith? Metuah (1994) says, “there are three major religions in Nigeria: Christianity, Islam

and the Traditional religion.” In 1960, the country was divided

along religious zones of influence, notably the Muslims in the North and

the Christians in the south. The traditional religion appears to be unproselytised religion because it does not go forth seeking converts neither

does it pick offence when deserted by its adherents nor assume that his

object of worship is superior. It has the rare quality of accommodation

and tolerance to other religions (Kukah, 1996:16).

In a bid to take a look

at the contributions of religion towards national integration, some

questions may arise such as, “To what extent has religion promoted

national integration? Has religion been used as a tool for national

integration in Nigeria?” Invariably, attempts should be made to answer

these questions.

So, what then do we propose to stop the several challenges bedeviling the nation? The government should

stop borrowing money from the World Bank and other developed countries

to save us from future embarrassment. They should sensitise the entire

populace on the need to always reasonably reduce the cost of items in

order to pave way for conveniences.

On national security, the government should establish more

security agencies to help put an end to criminality by apprehending and putting lawbreakers behind bars. They will

certainly stop these irrational killings if they are not left to keep doing their wishes.

The government should also try to

be stricter in their bid to end insurgency. I feel that

if the government stops becoming passive and start taking actions, we can

actually put an end to this recycled killing and enjoy the prospects of a

better Nigeria.

Therefore, to promote national integration, the

government should aptly respond to religious crises on time in order to

arrest the situation. Fanaticism in religion must be minimised in order to

pave way for redesigning the Nigerian society. Leaders should strengthen

existing policies that promote tolerance of other people’s religion. The

knowledge of Nigerian nation and its citizens in terms of geography,

history, sociology and anthropological set ups and other basic information

that can nurture the spirit of empathy are grossly deficient. This is why, nowadays, mere arguments on general issues of governance are easily

ethnicised or religionised to the detriment of the collective good. Nigerians

must learn to love one another and imbibe the spirit of patriotism and

nationalism. The ‘federal character’ principle which encourages

discrimination and indigenisation should be de-emphasised by the

government and all. Since Nigeria is a multi-religious, multi-ethnic and

heterogeneous nation, secularity should be the best option in order to

promote national integration and development.

To draw the curtain to this discourse, I would like us to

visualise a Nigeria of our dreams: A Nigeria where a naira equals a dollar;

a Nigeria where democracy is practiced freely and fairly; a Nigeria

where we can walk on the streets or travel to any state without being scared

for our lives.

We yearn for a time when we can actually boast about our citizenship.

This is the Nigeria we desire. Let us know that, a better country is essential

for us all. What we all desire can be achieved if we are accountable and

determined. Giving adequate support to the government is also necessary

for religious tolerance, national integration as well as political and socio-economic development. Therefore, we should as individuals, private

establishments and religious organisations come together and push for

development and growth as a nation. Only then can we sit with crossed

legs giving thumbs-up to a new Nigeria; not the Nigeria of present, but the

Nigeria of our dreams – the Nigeria we want.

*Mudu: A measuring vessel in Nigeria that contains about nine milk cups of grains.

Toluwani writes from Lagos.