Former minister of Information, Labaran Maku has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only party that would salvage the country from bad governance and urged the electorate to vote PDP from president to local government council officials.

The director- general, Atiku Abubakar presidential and David Emmanuel Ombugadu governorship campaign council revealed this while briefing journalists on the kick start of PDP campaign in Nasarawa state.

Maku sympathised with Nigerians over the economic hardship the people are passing through, saying unless Nigerians shine their eyes and elect good governance before hardship and stagnation cripple them.

While in Nasarawa state, Labaran Maku described the 2023: election as a year of reckoning for the party in power, adding that everybody has felt and is still feeling the consequences of voting the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While challenging members of the fourth estate of the realm to remain firm by doing their work in spite of intimidation and humiliation by the power that be, he said “thank God, with our team of social media we can dished out information to our people to know what is happening in the state.

“This not the right time for us as a party to embarked on campaign of calumny but is a time we will be campaigning on issues based, campaign of good governance,”

He said the PDP has landmark achievements to display as legacies bequeath to the people and the generation yet unborn in the history of Nasarawa State.

He however stated that insecurity remains the major preponderance of the common man in the village, saying the PDP will ensure that people go back to their farms.

The chairman of the party, Hon Francis Orogu said the party is ready to relocate governor Abdullahi Sule to Saudi Arabia come 2023 election.